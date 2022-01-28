Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 28

Introducing today’s contestants:

Jay, an engineer, whose line might go back to Edward I;

Kirsten, a communications associate, fosters cats and dogs, to the displeasure of the resident cat; and

Carrie, a business intelligence manager, judged Knowledge Bowl for high schoolers. Carrie is a one-day champ with winnings of $7,500.

Jeopardy! round

IT HAPPENED IN EUROPE // SCIENCE & NATURE // FASHION // WORD ORIGINS // AMERICANA // DAD TV

DD1 – $400 – SCIENCE & NATURE- He wrote that in 1666 “I procured me a triangular glass-prisme, to try therewith the… phenomena of colours” (Carrie won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Carrie $6,600, Kirsten $1,600, Jay $600.

Double Jeopardy!

RHYMING AMERICAN ROAD TRIP // BIBLICAL PROPHETS // ONE-SYLLABLE ADJECTIVES // HOOK // LINE (name the play) // SINKER

DD2 – $1,200 – RHYMING AMERICAN ROAD TRIP – Head west out of one state that borders Manitoba to enter a second state that also does (Jay won $3,000 from his score of $5,800 vs. $4,600 for Carrie.)

DD3 – $2,000 – ONE-SYLLABLE ADJECTIVES – Evasive or shy, like the mistress in an Andrew Marvell poem (Carrie lost $4,000 from her total of $6,200 vs. $12,000 for Jay.)

Carrie was leading and Jay was trailing after round one, but Jay rallied in DJ and DD2 helped him stay in front into FJ with $13,600 vs. Kirsten at $6,800 and Carrie with $5,000.

Final Jeopardy!

1970s SINGER-SONGWRITERS – While speaking to Congress in 1985, he explained that his 1973 hit, now a state song, wasn’t about drugs

Jay and Carrie were correct on FJ. Interestingly, Jay wagered $0, so would have faced a tiebreaker clue at $13,600 with Kirsten (who wagered everything) if she was right on FJ.

Odds and Ends

TV troubles: No one could name the shows associated with TV dads Fred Andrews (Riverdale) or Carl Winslow (Family Matters).

Judging the producers: For the second straight day, there was a long opening sequence involving clips from previous shows, and both times they didn’t complete the board in round one.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Newton? DD2 – What are North Dakota and Minnesota? DD3 – What is coy? FJ – Who was John Denver? (Kirsten thought that Ken would laugh at her response of Woody Guthrie, but Carrie’s crossed-out response of Bob Denver is more amusing.)

