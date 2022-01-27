Werewolf 174 – Avatar: The Last Were-bender (Chapter Seven)

There was a quiet chill among the benders that night. After finding so many firebenders in a row, they had made one mistake that could very well have cost them their chances at winning the war. An uneasy feeling was shared by each one, knowing that the cycle had been broken.

For Vin’nie, he knew that he had to step up. As the successor to the Cabbatar, he had a big space to fill–ironic given the size of his predecessor.

“Eh, I knows nothin’ about how to use all this power, but dammit, I’m still gonna use it!”

He decided to take action that night, following an actor who had gone on and on about honor, and yet Vin’nie, who could tell when one was being a wise guy, saw no honor in this hack.

“‘Ey! Scarface! I gots a bone to pick with you.”

The actor paused and looked at him. “Are we to fight for HONOR? Then an Agni Kai is at hand.”

“Agony-what? Dude, I ain’t no fancy duel master or whatever. We gonna fight or what?”

And so the two started throwing punches, a flame or two directed at each other, when suddenly a third party jumped in between them.

Another one with a scar.

“Hey, doesn’t this guy look kinda like you?” asked Vin’nie.

“Yeah, but his scar is on the wrong side,” the actor replied.

“THE SCAR IS NOT ON THE WRONG SIDE!” the stranger yelled.

There was a long pause, with both the Na’vi and the actor wondering who it was the stranger was after.

And then, the stranger went for his impostor. The flames grew hotter and hotter until the actor was at the stranger’s mercy.

“This is for ruining Love Amongst the Dragons every year!” the stranger cried, delivering one last blow to the actor.

After his rage had subsided, Vin’nie came to approach the stranger.

“Those are some sweet moves you got there, pal. Wanna team up?”

Before he could reply, there was a deep, menacing laugh that came from behind them.

“So, you think you’ve won, eh?”

“I know that voice,” the stranger said.

“Oh, so you haven’t forgotten me, son? Well, I wonder if I should call you ‘son’. That one on the ground was more of a son to me than you ever were. He may have prattled on and on about honor, but at least I knew he could never disappoint me.”

“Hey, man,” Vin’nie interjected, “not that it’s my place, but I don’t think you should be talking like that about him.”

“Mind your own business, blue balls.”

“Blue balls? Okay, that does it!” As soon as he said that, Vin’nie’s eyes started to glow. He began to levitate high above the ground. His great power was beginning to be unleashed…

But as he was about to reach full power, a lightning bolt struck him from beneath, and as he fell to the ground, his head was racing. Was it the actor, even though Vin’nie thought he had been taken down? Was it the terrible father? Was it the stranger who had just helped him only moments before? He couldn’t find an answer in time before he only saw darkness.

The stranger was so shocked at what transpired that he didn’t even see who had killed Vin’nie, but he knew it wasn’t him. Enraged at being denied the one chance he had to return home, and lamenting the loss of one person with whom he could have considered becoming a friend, he tried to let out as much flame around him as he could, but nothing came out.

All that anyone could hear for miles was the sound of a very evil man laughing triumphantly, having finally succeeded at a goal his grandfather had set out to do one hundred years before.

April/Ember Island Zuko has died. He was a Firebender (vanilla wolf).

Goat/Vin’nie the Na’vi, Used Bison Salesman has died. He was the Avatar (special role).

The Avatar has been eliminated from the game. Zuko has lost his power to kill and will only win if he survives to the end of the game.

Roles Town: 3 Benders (vanilla town) – Each bender will be assigned an element–Air, Water, or Earth–but it will not be revealed to them which one they are until their respective deaths. They will win when the firebenders are defeated.

Sokka (detective) – Though he has no bending abilities, Sokka uses his wits and strategy to defeat his enemies. Once a night, he may follow someone and learn their alignment. Town will come back as ‘Air’, ‘Water’, or ‘Earth’; wolves, Zuko, and Iroh will come back as ‘Fire’. The Avatar will come back as whichever element they use that night (if they use more than one, it will be RNG’d between the elements used that night).

Katara (healer) – Katara will pick someone at night and if that person is mortally wounded (targeted for a night kill), they will be healed. She is allowed to heal herself but cannot pick the same person on two consecutive nights. Reads as ‘Water’ to Sokka.

Toph (jailer) – Toph will pick someone at night to knock out, rendering them unable to perform or be affected by any night actions. She cannot pick herself nor can she pick the same person on two consecutive nights. If she targets the Avatar, the jailing will not go through. Reads as ‘Earth’ to Sokka. Wolves: 1 Firebender (vanilla wolves) – The Fire Nation will win when the Avatar is eliminated from the game and their numbers are equal to all the other nations combined.

Firelord Ozai (head wolf) – As head of the Fire Nation, he will pick one firebender (which can include himself) to kill someone. He may not choose the same firebender on two consecutive nights. If Ozai dies, the subsequent night kills will not be assigned to any one firebender.

Azula (wolf roleblocker) – Each night, Azula will choose one player to prevent from performing any night actions. If she targets the Avatar, the block will not go through. If Azula is selected to perform the night kill, she will maintain her ability to roleblock that night. Independent: Zuko – An exile from the Fire Nation, Zuko chooses someone to kill at night. If Zuko successfully targets the Avatar (regardless of whether he eliminates the Avatar from the game or not), he will be welcomed back to the Fire Nation (i.e. will become a wolf recruit). However, if Firelord Ozai dies before he can do so, Zuko will join Town and lose his ability to kill. If the Avatar is eliminated from the game without being targeted by Zuko, he will lose his ability to kill and will only win if he survives to the end of the game. Zuko shares a chat with Iroh and will read as ‘Fire’ to Sokka even if he joins Town.

Iroh – Serves as counsel for Zuko. Zuko and Iroh will share a private chat together. If Zuko rejoins the Fire Nation, they will lose access to their chat. Iroh can only win if Zuko is alive at the end of the game. If Zuko is killed, Iroh will die as well, but not the other way around. Reads as ‘Fire’ to Sokka. Special: Avatar – Please see the ‘Avatar’ section below for details on this role. [collapse]

Avatar This is a special role, initially selected randomly among one of the would-be Airbenders. As master of all four elements, the Avatar can choose any one of the four elements to use at night: air (motion detector), water (healing), earth (jailing), or fire (night kill). They may also choose to go into the Avatar State and use more than one element in one night. The Avatar cannot target their self for any night action, nor can they pick the same player(s) on two consecutive nights, regardless of which action(s) they use. They also cannot enter the Avatar State on two consecutive nights. If the Avatar is nightkilled while using only one element or daykilled, they will be ‘reborn’ into the next nation of the Avatar cycle—the order in which the Avatar cycle goes is air, water, earth, fire. The role will be passed to a vanilla player, determined by RNG among those who are in the next nation in the Avatar cycle—non-vanilla players cannot become the Avatar. The previous Avatar(s) will not join the graveyard, but instead share a private chat with the new Avatar to serve as counsel. If the Avatar is killed while in the Avatar State (i.e., while using more than one element for night actions), the cycle will be broken and the role will be removed from the game. If any nation is completely wiped out (i.e. if there are no more vanilla players of a nation left), the cycle is considered broken; therefore, should the Avatar die after that, the role will be removed from the game. The Avatar will win with Town if their current incarnation is one of the Airbenders, Waterbenders, or Earthbenders. If the Avatar becomes reborn in the Fire Nation, the Avatar (and their past lives) will win alone. [collapse]

Players April // Ember Island Zuko Firebender (vanilla wolf) MSD // Ember Island Toph Raven // Bosco the Bear (Just…Bear) Queequeg // Azula, well-adjusted teen Cork // Clueless Fire Nation Soldier Firebender (vanilla wolf) Marlowe // Philip Marlowe Indy // Philip J. Fry Hoho // Possum Chicken Josephus // Glenn T. Seaborg Nate // Legion of Smurfs Airbender (vanilla town) Goat // Vin’nie the Na’vi, Used Bison Salesman Avatar (special role) Grumproro // Kisa Sohma Waterbender (vanilla town) Ralph // Major Dad Waterbender (vanilla town) Wasp // Water GIF’s Firebender (vanilla wolf) Kim // Box Ghost Earthbender (vanilla town) Cop // John Bender Earthbender (vanilla town) Gramps // (Air) Bender Earthbender (vanilla town) C opywight // Paul Atreides/Muad’dib Earthbender (vanilla town) Hayes // Planetina Azula (Wolf Roleblocker) Chum // The ERADICATOR Katara (healer) Jake // Ralph Wiggum, Bender of Wookiees Waterbender (vanilla town) Lamb // Mai Minakami Sokka (detective) Sic // Shiro Shinobi Airbender (vanilla town) Lindsay // Steve the Cabbage Avatar (special role) Dourif // The Rock (not Dwayne Johnson) Earthbender (vanilla town) [collapse]

Rules Night actions will go through in the order that allows the most actions to occur. Ties will result in no kill. Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or quote directly from any private chats. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Thursday, January 27 at 7 PM MST.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...