Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 27

Today’s contestants are:

Carrie, a business intelligence manager, whose dog has an emotional support cat;

Chris, a technician, has an older sister who taught him to read; and

Rhone, a librarian, is a “transit nerd”. Rhone is a one-day champ with winnings of $29,600.

Jeopardy! round

MOTHERS OF INVENTION // U.S. PLACE NAMES // TRANSPORTATION // ALWAYS BROADWAY // COMPOUND WORDS // A LITTLE 5-NOTE MELODY

DD1 – $800 – MOTHERS OF INVENTION – The wife of Martin Cooper, “Father of the Cellular Phone”, Arlene Harris developed this cell phone brand for seniors (Carrie lost the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Rhone $1,200, Chris $800, Carrie $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

FATHERS OF THE NATION // BOOKS & AUTHIORS // “AA” RATED // MOVIES & GEOGRAPHY // THE W.H.O. SAYS… // THANKS VERMILLION

DD2 – $800 – MOVIES & GEOGRAPHY – In a 1942 film, a map shows a refugee path from Paris to Marseilles to Oran, then to this title place in North Africa (Carrie won $2,000 from her score of $6,200 vs. $1,200 for Rhone.)

DD3 – $2,000 – BOOKS & AUTHORS – The title group discusses “Emma” in chapter one of this novel by Karen Joy Fowler (Carrie lost $2,000 from her total of $11,000 vs. $5,600 for Rhone.)

Carrie found all three DDs, missed two of them, but still kept first place into FJ at $13,000, with Rhone and Chris tied at $9,200.

Final Jeopardy!

18th CENTURY NAMES – In 1793 he left Dublin for the United States, saying, “I expect to make a fortune” off George Washington, & he did

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Carrie dropped $5,500 to win with $7,500.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could name “The Good Earth” author Pearl S. Buck, who has been the subject of dozens of clues over the years.

Ken’s Korner: He opened the show by giving examples of history’s great upsets before presenting a clip of Rhone’s astonished reaction to defeating Amy yesterday.

One more thing: For a clue about the famous doctor, Carrie gave an incorrect first name for David Livingstone, calling him “Stanley”. If that sounds familiar, Stanley Livingston played Chip Douglas on the classic sitcom “My Three Sons”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Jitterbug? DD2 – What is “Casablanca”? DD3 – What is “The Jane Austen Book Club”? FJ – Who was Gilbert Stuart?

