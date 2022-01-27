Early Edition Night Thread

That’s right, it’s another post about “Shows with supernatural elements that Sonneta used to watch in the 1990s.” Early Edition was a show that aired on CBS from 1996-2000. The plot is this guy, Gary (played by Kyle Chandler, before his Friday Night Lights gig) lives in Chicago and he gets tomorrow’s newspaper today. Then he goes around trying to keep all the bad stuff from happening. He is helped and/or hindered by his friends, Chuck (Fisher Stevens) (seasons 1-2) and Marissa (Shanesia Davis) (all seasons). Also various women come in and out of Gary’s life – he’s kicked out by his wife (who later divorces him) in the first episode.

The paper is accompanied by a cute orange cat, who Gary just calls “Cat:”

