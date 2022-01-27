Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27TH, 2022:

Bubble Bop (Peacock)

Bunker (HBO Max)

Chosen (Netflix)Fast Foodies Season Two Premiere (Tru TV)

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix)

Gomorrah Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Grown-ish (Freeform)

I Am Georgiana (Netflix)

Legacies Midseason Premiere (The CW)

Swamp People Season Premiere (History)

Take Out (HBO Max)

The Cut (O Grande Look) Series Premiere (HBO Max)

The Fallout (HBO Max)

Walker Midseason Premiere (The CW)



FRIDAY, JANUARY 28TH, 2022:

All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix)

Doomlands Series Premiere (Roku Channel)

Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix)

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix)

History’s Greatest Mysteries Season Premiere (History)

Home Team (Netflix)

Ice Age: Adventures Of Buck Wild (Disney+)

In From The Cold Series Premiere (Netflix)

Janet (Lifetime/A&E)

Ready To Love Season Premiere (OWN)

The Afterparty Series Premiere (Apple TV+) –

The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild (Disney+)

My Killer Body With K. Michelle Sneak Preview (Lifetime)

The Legend Of Vox Machina (Amazon)

The Orbital Children (Netflix)

The Woman Across The Street From The Woman In The Window Series Premiere (Netflix)



SATURDAY, JANUARY 29TH, 2022:

Great Chocolate Showdown Series Premiere (The CW)

Million Dollar Hustle Series Premiere (Lifetime)

Romancing The Birthday Girl (Hallmark)

The Falls (Netflix)



SUNDAY, JANUARY 30TH, 2022:

Love & Where To Find It (Up)

Monarch Series Premiere (Fox)

We Need To Take About Cosby (Showtime)

MONDAY, JANUARY 31ST, 2022:

Adults Adopting Adults Series Premiere (A&E)

Help (Acorn TV)

Independent Lens: Missing In Brooks County (PBS)



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST, 2022:

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix)

My Best Friend Anne Frank (Netflix)

New York Prison Break: The Seduction Of Joyce Mitchell (Netflix)

Princess Anne: The Seven Loves of Her Life (True Royalty TV)

Raising Dion Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season Premiere (Bravo)

The Resident (Fox)



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND, 2022:

Celebrity Big Brother Season Three Premiere (CBS)

Dark Desire Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Meat Eater Season Ten Part Two Premiere (Netflix)

Murderville Series Premiere (Netflix)

Nova: Arctic Sinkholes (PBS)

Pam & Tommy Series Premiere (Hulu)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

