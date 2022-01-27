Avocado Sells Out: Decembuary Edition

Some pretty interesting ones this uhh… monthish. As always, if you are interested in taking one of these reviews, hit up the modmail. We ask that you make sure to respect any deadlines being set but other than that, no real rules to taking one.

Video Games

Dragon Saddle Melee – (This one has kind of a tight timeline looking to go up sometime next week) Interview available with the creators.

Music

The Super 20 – The Good Life (single)

Trentemoller – No More Kissing in the Rain (album)

MARIAH. – Material Girl (single)

The Graduating Class – Cooler (single)

Nicole Sanzio – In Transit (single)

Extrawelt – Feels (single)

NiftySax – Alpha Centauri (album)

Bee Boy$oul – Back 2 Love (album, interview available)

Francis Harris – Thresholds (album)

Reed Mathis’ Electric Beethoven – Hear No Evil (double album)

Film

INSP’s “Into the Wild Frontier” TV show

