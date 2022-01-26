Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 1/26/21

The Fixed Point

The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soldiers, so Sara decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and quickly learn that this “fixed point” is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning.

Toxic

Batwoman’s hands are full as she juggles Jada’s demands, Mary’s ever-increasing power and a new romantic entanglement. Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her.

Here’s the live chat.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...