Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 26

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Rhone, a librarian, taught an online dating class for senior citizens;

Janice, a music educator & choral director, whose 1928 Steinway is her “forever” piano; and

Amy, an engineering manager, keeps up to date on pop culture thanks to her cool girlfriend. Amy is a 40-day champ with winnings of $1,382,800.

Jeopardy! round

THE CAROLINAS // CREATURE COMFORTS // CEREAL // HOMOPHONES // 10 OF A KIND // CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP HEROES

DD1 – $1,000 – THE CAROLINAS – This Army post northwest of Fayetteville boasts of being “Home of the Airborne & Special Operations Forces” (Rhone lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Amy $7,200, Janice $2,000, Rhone $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THAT 1770s SHOW // BOOK BINDINGS // OMG! // ALPHABET SOUP // CELEBS WHO APPEARED ON KIDS TV // E BEFORE I

DD2 – $2,000 – THAT 1770s SHOW – In 1776 he wrote, “Tyranny, like Hell, is not easily conquered; yet…the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph” (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $10,400 vs. $3,800 for Rhone.)

DD3 – $1,200 – OMG! – The Greek goddesses of vengeance are called the Eumendes, better known as these, a word from Latin (Rhone doubled to $15,600 vs. $24,000 for Amy.)

With some strong encouragement from Ken, Rhone doubled up on DD3 to prevent Amy’s runaway, as the champ entered FJ at $27,600 vs. $17,600 for Rhone and $3,200 for Janice.

Final Jeopardy!

COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD – The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous

Only Rhone was correct on FJ, adding $12,000 to win with $29,600 and ending Amy’s 40-day streak. The turning point was Rhone’s decision to shop for DD3 late in DJ in the only remaining clue in the middle row of the board, bypassing the five clues available in the top two rows.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: No one could name “The Basketball Diaries” star Leonardo DiCaprio or “Ghost Whisperer” Jennifer Love Hewitt.

One more thing: The football category had clues about Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, John Elway and Johnny Unitas. Can’t help but notice that another conference-winning QB with a Jeopardy! connection is a bit conspicuous by his absence in this list.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Fort Bragg? DD2 – Who was Paine? DD3 – Who are the Furies? FJ – What is Bangladesh?

