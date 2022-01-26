30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 26: Best Match Memory

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

People are into Pokemon for many different reasons – collecting, trading, the sense of adventure, imagining your own story, but for today I do want to focus on the battles. Pokemon can lend itself to really intense battles, whether against the computer or against fellow trainers. What battle that you’ve fought do you remember the most?

Bonus prompt: What battle was the most frustrating for you? (Trick question, we all know it’s Whitney’s Miltank.)

