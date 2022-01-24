Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 24

Here are today’s contestants:

Joanne, a nursing assistant, took a plane trip for the first time since she was four;

Erin, an attorney, volunteered after Hurricane Katrina; and

Amy, an engineering manager, quarantined with Penny, the cooking penguin. Amy is a 38-day champ with winnings of $1,307,200.

Jeopardy! round

WRITERS DO RIGHT // ROMA LIFE & CULTURE // 90s R&B & HIP-HOP // GOVERNMENT AGENCIES // RATTLE & HUM // U2

DD1 – $800 – U2 – Moses’ mom put him in an ark made of this plant (Erin lost $1,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Amy $6,600, Erin -$800, Joanne $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

THE CRUSADES // BODIES OF WATER // SCI. ABBR. // SPICE UP YOUR LIFE // FROM TV TO FILM // THE YEAR OF BEFORE & AFTER

DD2 – $1,600 – THE YEAR OF BEFORE & AFTER – William Henry Harrison wins an election; a short nap ensues (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $11,800 vs. $3,000 for Joanne.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SCI. ABBR. – They are in power across the pond & elsewhere: BTU(Amy won $5,000 from her score of $21,400 vs. $3,800 for Joanne.)

Amy broke the game wide open by sweeping a wordplay category early in DJ and kept climbing from there, entering FJ with $37,600 vs. $4,200 for Joanne and $800 for Erin.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. MUSEUMS – Named for a benefactor, it was established in 1893 to house artifacts from the nearby World’s Columbian Exposition

Only Joanne was correct on FJ. Amy dropped a big $25,000 to win with $12,600 for a 39-day total of $1,319,800. Amy is now in sole possession of the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Despite a mention of the Sunshine State in the clue, Amy and Joanne thought Crockett and Tubbs hung out much further to the west, as they guessed their show was “Hawaii Five-0” and “The Beverly Hillbillies” rather than “Miami Vice”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are bulrushes? DD2 – What is 1840 winks? DD3 – What are British Thermal Units? FJ – What is the Field Museum?

