30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 24: Favorite Gym Leader

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Some of the most distinctive characters in the game are the gym leaders. Your main motivation in most of the games is beating all 8 of them in order to challenge the Elite 4 and become a Pokemon master. With so many gym leaders with vibrant personalities, surely one stands out to you. Who’s your favorite?

Bonus prompt: How about the Elite 4 and champions? Is there one among their ranks who stands above the others for you? (If you need a refresher, I recommend Fuwfuwa’s excellent Elite Evaluations and Just Add Capes series, diving into the fabulous fashion of the Elite 4 and Pokemon champions.)

