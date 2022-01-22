Werewolf 174 – Avatar: The Last Were-bender (Chapter Four)

The day had gone by so quickly that many were startled to see the moonlit sky at what felt like too soon of an hour. But the many once-restless benders now felt a sense of ease and calmness that they hadn’t experienced before. The fight was long from over, but for the first time, they felt more hope than they had in a long time. A chance that maybe, just maybe, this was the first step in defeating the Fire Nation.

An Earth Kingdom bureaucrat, for instance, took to his own namesake and slept like, well, a rock. He was dreaming that he was in a jungle, attempting to find a lost treasure. As he made his way through the trees, he thought he saw his final destination. A chest, filled with the riches he had sought after (both in the dream and real life).

But as he reached out to it, the treasure burst into flame without warning, as did his entire surroundings. He didn’t have time to wake to realize that he himself was surrounded by flames in the real world.

For so long, he had wished that he was never confused for a famous actor. Now he never would be again.

DourifLeMoko/The Rock (not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) has died. He was an Earthbender (vanilla town).

Meanwhile, a man with a voice made for radio woke up and began doing as he always did: loudly commentating his every move.

“THIS IS SHIRO SHINOBI. AFTER HAVING AN UNUSUAL DREAM IN WHICH MY EX-WIFE DARLENE WAS IN A COCOON IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PRO-BENDING ARENA, MY BODY HAS TOLD ME THAT I NEED TO TAKE A LEAK. FOLKS, THE CALL OF NATURE IS A POWERFUL ONE, SO DON’T IGNORE IT IF IT CALLS TO YOU.

“I’M HEADING TOWARDS A NEARBY TREE AND HOPE THAT NO ONE IS WATCHING OR LISTENING TO ME DESPITE THE FACT THAT MY COMMANDING VOICE DEMANDS AND CRAVES ATTENTION AT EVERY MOMENT.”

As he continued his business, unsurprisingly, the sound of footsteps approached.

“WAIT A MINUTE, FOLKS, I’M GETTING WORD THAT THERE IS POSSIBLY SOMEONE BEHIND ME. THEY APPEAR TO HAVE COVERED THEIR IDENTITY, BUT I’M TRYING TO GET A CLOSER LOOK TO SEE IF THIS ASSAILANT HAS A SCAR OR NOT…”

At that moment, a burst of flame surrounded Shiro, and before he knew it, all he could see was fire.

“I AM SURROUNDED BY FIRE, AND SUFFERING MASSIVE THIRD-DEGREE BURNS ON EVERY PART OF MY BODY! THIS LOOKS LIKE THE END FOR ME, FOLKS. [cough] MY DAYS AS AN ANNOUNCER (AND AS A LIVING BEING) ARE OVER. [cough] DARLENE, IF YOU CAN HEAR ME, I’M SORRY. THIS IS SHIRO SHINOBI, SIGNING OFF.”

And so the loudest voice suddenly went to radio silence.

Sic Humor/Shiro Shinobi has died. He was an Airbender (vanilla town).

Roles Town: 7 Benders (vanilla town) – Each bender will be assigned an element–Air, Water, or Earth–but it will not be revealed to them which one they are until their respective deaths. They will win when the firebenders are defeated.

Sokka (detective) – Though he has no bending abilities, Sokka uses his wits and strategy to defeat his enemies. Once a night, he may follow someone and learn their alignment. Town will come back as ‘Air’, ‘Water’, or ‘Earth’; wolves, Zuko, and Iroh will come back as ‘Fire’. The Avatar will come back as whichever element they use that night (if they use more than one, it will be RNG’d between the elements used that night).

Katara (healer) – Katara will pick someone at night and if that person is mortally wounded (targeted for a night kill), they will be healed. She is allowed to heal herself but cannot pick the same person on two consecutive nights. Reads as ‘Water’ to Sokka.

Toph (jailer) – Toph will pick someone at night to knock out, rendering them unable to perform or be affected by any night actions. She cannot pick herself nor can she pick the same person on two consecutive nights. If she targets the Avatar, the jailing will not go through. Reads as ‘Earth’ to Sokka. Wolves: 3 Firebenders (vanilla wolves) – The Fire Nation will win when the Avatar is eliminated from the game and their numbers are equal to all the other nations combined.

Firelord Ozai (head wolf) – As head of the Fire Nation, he will pick one firebender (which can include himself) to kill someone. He may not choose the same firebender on two consecutive nights. If Ozai dies, the subsequent night kills will not be assigned to any one firebender.

Azula (wolf roleblocker) – Each night, Azula will choose one player to prevent from performing any night actions. If she targets the Avatar, the block will not go through. If Azula is selected to perform the night kill, she will maintain her ability to roleblock that night. Independent: Zuko – An exile from the Fire Nation, Zuko chooses someone to kill at night. If Zuko successfully targets the Avatar (regardless of whether he eliminates the Avatar from the game or not), he will be welcomed back to the Fire Nation (i.e. will become a wolf recruit). However, if Firelord Ozai dies before he can do so, Zuko will join Town and lose his ability to kill. If the Avatar is eliminated from the game without being targeted by Zuko, he will lose his ability to kill and will only win if he survives to the end of the game. Zuko shares a chat with Iroh and will read as ‘Fire’ to Sokka even if he joins Town.

Iroh – Serves as counsel for Zuko. Zuko and Iroh will share a private chat together. If Zuko rejoins the Fire Nation, they will lose access to their chat. Iroh can only win if Zuko is alive at the end of the game. If Zuko is killed, Iroh will die as well, but not the other way around. Reads as ‘Fire’ to Sokka. Special: Avatar – Please see the ‘Avatar’ section below for details on this role. [collapse]

Avatar This is a special role, initially selected randomly among one of the would-be Airbenders. As master of all four elements, the Avatar can choose any one of the four elements to use at night: air (motion detector), water (healing), earth (jailing), or fire (night kill). They may also choose to go into the Avatar State and use more than one element in one night. The Avatar cannot target their self for any night action, nor can they pick the same player(s) on two consecutive nights, regardless of which action(s) they use. They also cannot enter the Avatar State on two consecutive nights. If the Avatar is nightkilled while using only one element or daykilled, they will be ‘reborn’ into the next nation of the Avatar cycle—the order in which the Avatar cycle goes is air, water, earth, fire. The role will be passed to a vanilla player, determined by RNG among those who are in the next nation in the Avatar cycle—non-vanilla players cannot become the Avatar. The previous Avatar(s) will not join the graveyard, but instead share a private chat with the new Avatar to serve as counsel. If the Avatar is killed while in the Avatar State (i.e., while using more than one element for night actions), the cycle will be broken and the role will be removed from the game. If any nation is completely wiped out (i.e. if there are no more vanilla players of a nation left), the cycle is considered broken; therefore, should the Avatar die after that, the role will be removed from the game. The Avatar will win with Town if their current incarnation is one of the Airbenders, Waterbenders, or Earthbenders. If the Avatar becomes reborn in the Fire Nation, the Avatar (and their past lives) will win alone. [collapse]

Players April // Ember Island Zuko MSD // Ember Island Toph Raven // Bosco the Bear (Just…Bear) Queequeg // Azula, well-adjusted teen Cork // Clueless Fire Nation Soldier MacCrocodile // Catgator Marlowe // Philip Marlowe Indy // Philip J. Fry Hoho // Possum Chicken Josephus // Glenn T. Seaborg Nate // Legion of Smurfs Goat // Vin’nie the Na’vi, Used Bison Salesman Grumproro // Kisa Sohma Waterbender (vanilla town) Ralph // Major Dad Waterbender (vanilla town) Wasp // Water GIF’s Kim // Box Ghost Cop // John Bender Earthbender (vanilla town) Gramps // (Air) Bender C opywight // Paul Atreides/Muad’dib Earthbender (vanilla town) Hayes // Planetina Azula (Wolf Roleblocker) Chum // The ERADICATOR Jake // Ralph Wiggum, Bender of Wookiees Waterbender (vanilla town) Lamb // Mai Minakami Sokka (detective) Sic // Shiro Shinobi Airbender (vanilla town) Lindsay // Steve the Cabbage Dourif // The Rock (not Dwayne Johnson) Earthbender (vanilla town) [collapse]

Rules Night actions will go through in the order that allows the most actions to occur. Ties will result in no kill. Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or quote directly from any private chats. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Sunday, January 23 at 7 PM MST.

