WWE

-Mustafa Ali Asking for WWE Release

-Weird mudslinging over the Woman’s hardcore match in AEW from WWE

-Walter is planned to be named after a nazi and then it’s dropped and he is just Gunther now on NXT.

-Elimination chamber set up for Saudie pretty much



AEW

-Cody Rhodes is a free agent

-Moxely returned

REST

-Paparazzi Production reunites at GCW show

-Charlie Haas returns at impact

