Friday New Music 1/21

Hello it’s me not not apples, it’s Friday! Here’s some new music for the end of the week. Interesting for me is a bunch A bands – there’s a new album by Aurora who I just found again from the radio and I was a big fan of her debut album that was a fun mix of pop and icy folk. Artsick are new to me, but are a twee band that sounds good. Anxious are also new to me, but they’re a punk band off of Run for Cover so I’ll happily check them out.
Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Affection – Remnants
— Age of Apacolypse
— altopalo – farawayfromeveryoneyouknow (but wait—there’s more!)
— Anna Ash – Sleeper
— Anxious – Little Green House
— Aoife O’Donovan – Age Of Apathy
— Artsick – Fingers Crossed
— Ashes of Ares – Emperors and Fools
— AUA – The Damaged Organ
— Aurora – The Gods We Can Touch
— Ben Abraham – Friendly Fire
— Billy Talent – Crisis Of Faith
— Boris – W
— Boy Harsher – The Runner (Original Soudtrack)
— Brad Barr (of The Barr Brothers) – The Winter Mission
— Brian Straw – Baby Stars/Dead Languages
— Brothers Osborne – Skeletons Deluxe
— Bullet Ride – At the Gates of Hell
— Cactus – The Birth Of Cactus 1970
— Chrystabell – Midnight Star
— Cody Fry – The Symphony Sessions
— Collapsing Scenery – Acid Casual
— Confess – Revenge At All Costs
— Crass – Normal Never Was – Revelations – The Remix Compilation
— Diamond Dogs – Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous
— The Dollyrots – Down the Rabbit Hole Out
— Eddie Berman – Broken English
— Elujay – Circmvnt
— Erik Walters – Erik Walters
— Erland – Southern Pacific
— Fast Eddy – Take A Look
— The Ferrymen – One More River to Cross
— Fhunyue Gao and Sven Kacirek – Hoya
— Giant – Shifting Time
— Gilmore Trail – Impermanence
— Goodnight, Texas – How Long Will It Take Them To Die
— Grave For Gods – The Oldest Gods
— Greensky Bluegrass – Stress Dreams
— Hanging Garden – Neither Moth Nor Rust
— Heir Apparent – Graceful Inheritance
— Hellfox – The Call
— Hugar – Rift
— iann dior – On to Better Things
— Inside Voices – Liminal Space EP
— Jake Xerxes Fussell – Good and Green Again
— Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
— Jesper Munk – Taped Heart Sounds
— John Mellencamp – Strictly A One-Eyed Jack
— Julie Christensen – 11 from Kevin: The Songs of Kevin Gordon
— Kady Rain – Kady Rain
— Kandia – Quaternary
— Kate Havnevik – Lightship
— Keb’ Mo’ Bridges – Good To Be
— Kiefer Sutherland – Bloor Street
— Kids on a Crime Spree – Fall in Love Not in Line
— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Butterfly 3001
— Kissin’ Dynamite – Not The End Of The Road
— Kyla La Grange – While Your Heart’s Still Beating
— LALU – Paint the Sky
— Linda Draper – Patience and Lipstick
— Lost Dog Street Band – Glory
— Ludovico Einaudi – Underwater
— Mat Andasun – Full Circuit
— Metacara – Another World
— Michael Johnothan – Cosmic Banjo
— Michael Rother (of New! and Harmonia) and Vittoria Maccabruni – As Long As the Light
— Midnite Hellion – Kingdom Immortal
— Miles Kane – Change the Snow
— Minneriket – Gjennom meg går ingen til hvile
— Modern Error – Victim Of A Modern Age
— Mud Spencer – Fuzz Soup
— Nepthisis – Spiral Hollow EP
— Night Crickets (feat. members of Bauhaus and Violent Femmes) – A Free Society
— Nocturna – Daughters of the Night
— Palace – Shoalsj
— Pan Daijing – Tissues
— Paul Oakenfold – Shine On
— Penny and Sparrow – Olly Olly
— Planeswalker – Tales of Magic
— Private Home Videos – In Light Of EP
— Reno Cruz – Falling In Love Is Not That Hard
— Reptaliens – Multiverse
— Road Trip – Merry Go Round
— Robert Stillman – What Does It Mean To Be American?
— Robert Stillman – Portals (2022 Remaster)
— SETYØURSAILS – Nightfall
— Shot Down Twice – Shot Down Twice EP
— Silvana Estrada – Marchita
— Silverbacks – Archive Material
— SOM – The Shape Of Everything
— Sunczar – Bearer Of Light
— Tammy Rogers (of The SteelDrivers) and Thomm Jutz – Surely Will Be Singing
— Teddy Swims – Tough Love EP
— Tennyson King – Good Company
— Through The Noise – Tragedies EP
— Various Artists – CaliAmericana
— Various Artists – The Jazz All Stars Vol. 2
— Verikalpa – Tunturihauta
— Walker Hayes – Country Stuff The Album
— The Whitmore Sisters – Ghost Stories
— Yard Act – The Overload
— Years & Years – Night Call
— Young Dolph – Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph