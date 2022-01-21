Friday New Music 1/21

Hello it’s me not not apples, it’s Friday! Here’s some new music for the end of the week. Interesting for me is a bunch A bands – there’s a new album by Aurora who I just found again from the radio and I was a big fan of her debut album that was a fun mix of pop and icy folk. Artsick are new to me, but are a twee band that sounds good. Anxious are also new to me, but they’re a punk band off of Run for Cover so I’ll happily check them out.

Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Affection – Remnants

— Age of Apacolypse

— altopalo – farawayfromeveryoneyouknow (but wait—there’s more!)

— Anna Ash – Sleeper

— Anxious – Little Green House

— Aoife O’Donovan – Age Of Apathy

— Artsick – Fingers Crossed

— Ashes of Ares – Emperors and Fools

— AUA – The Damaged Organ

— Aurora – The Gods We Can Touch

— Ben Abraham – Friendly Fire

— Billy Talent – Crisis Of Faith

— Boris – W

— Boy Harsher – The Runner (Original Soudtrack)

— Brad Barr (of The Barr Brothers) – The Winter Mission

— Brian Straw – Baby Stars/Dead Languages

— Brothers Osborne – Skeletons Deluxe

— Bullet Ride – At the Gates of Hell

— Cactus – The Birth Of Cactus 1970

— Chrystabell – Midnight Star

— Cody Fry – The Symphony Sessions

— Collapsing Scenery – Acid Casual

— Confess – Revenge At All Costs

— Crass – Normal Never Was – Revelations – The Remix Compilation

— Diamond Dogs – Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous

— The Dollyrots – Down the Rabbit Hole Out

— Eddie Berman – Broken English

— Elujay – Circmvnt

— Erik Walters – Erik Walters

— Erland – Southern Pacific

— Fast Eddy – Take A Look

— The Ferrymen – One More River to Cross

— Fhunyue Gao and Sven Kacirek – Hoya

— Giant – Shifting Time

— Gilmore Trail – Impermanence

— Goodnight, Texas – How Long Will It Take Them To Die

— Grave For Gods – The Oldest Gods

— Greensky Bluegrass – Stress Dreams

— Hanging Garden – Neither Moth Nor Rust

— Heir Apparent – Graceful Inheritance

— Hellfox – The Call

— Hugar – Rift

— iann dior – On to Better Things

— Inside Voices – Liminal Space EP

— Jake Xerxes Fussell – Good and Green Again

— Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

— Jesper Munk – Taped Heart Sounds

— John Mellencamp – Strictly A One-Eyed Jack

— Julie Christensen – 11 from Kevin: The Songs of Kevin Gordon

— Kady Rain – Kady Rain

— Kandia – Quaternary

— Kate Havnevik – Lightship

— Keb’ Mo’ Bridges – Good To Be

— Kiefer Sutherland – Bloor Street

— Kids on a Crime Spree – Fall in Love Not in Line

— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Butterfly 3001

— Kissin’ Dynamite – Not The End Of The Road

— Kyla La Grange – While Your Heart’s Still Beating

— LALU – Paint the Sky

— Linda Draper – Patience and Lipstick

— Lost Dog Street Band – Glory

— Ludovico Einaudi – Underwater

— Mat Andasun – Full Circuit

— Metacara – Another World

— Michael Johnothan – Cosmic Banjo

— Michael Rother (of New! and Harmonia) and Vittoria Maccabruni – As Long As the Light

— Midnite Hellion – Kingdom Immortal

— Miles Kane – Change the Snow

— Minneriket – Gjennom meg går ingen til hvile

— Modern Error – Victim Of A Modern Age

— Mud Spencer – Fuzz Soup

— Nepthisis – Spiral Hollow EP

— Night Crickets (feat. members of Bauhaus and Violent Femmes) – A Free Society

— Nocturna – Daughters of the Night

— Palace – Shoalsj

— Pan Daijing – Tissues

— Paul Oakenfold – Shine On

— Penny and Sparrow – Olly Olly

— Planeswalker – Tales of Magic

— Private Home Videos – In Light Of EP

— Reno Cruz – Falling In Love Is Not That Hard

— Reptaliens – Multiverse

— Road Trip – Merry Go Round

— Robert Stillman – What Does It Mean To Be American?

— Robert Stillman – Portals (2022 Remaster)

— SETYØURSAILS – Nightfall

— Shot Down Twice – Shot Down Twice EP

— Silvana Estrada – Marchita

— Silverbacks – Archive Material

— SOM – The Shape Of Everything

— Sunczar – Bearer Of Light

— Tammy Rogers (of The SteelDrivers) and Thomm Jutz – Surely Will Be Singing

— Teddy Swims – Tough Love EP

— Tennyson King – Good Company

— Through The Noise – Tragedies EP

— Various Artists – CaliAmericana

— Various Artists – The Jazz All Stars Vol. 2

— Verikalpa – Tunturihauta

— Walker Hayes – Country Stuff The Album

— The Whitmore Sisters – Ghost Stories

— Yard Act – The Overload

— Years & Years – Night Call

— Young Dolph – Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph

