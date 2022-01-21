Azrael as Batman Day Thread (1/21)

Bruce Wayne had his back broken by Bane in Batman #497 – try saying that five times fast!

John Paul Valley aka Azrael took up the mantle of the Dark Knight and defeated Bane in the milestone issue Batman #500.

However, Valley’s brand of justice was more brutal than Bruce’s and this armored Batman would end up going down a slippery slope where he would need to be stopped at all costs!

Nothing like a look back at 90s comics on this Friday in January.

I apologize that this post isn’t a long one. My work day is a busy one already and I went to bed early last night and just before I drifted off, I remembered I had the Day Thread for today.

Something To Discuss – its another twofer!

Who is your favorite replacement Batman? And/Or Who is your favorite armored superhero?

