Azrael as Batman Day Thread (1/21)

Bruce Wayne had his back broken by Bane in Batman #497 – try saying that five times fast!
John Paul Valley aka Azrael took up the mantle of the Dark Knight and defeated Bane in the milestone issue Batman #500.
However, Valley’s brand of justice was more brutal than Bruce’s and this armored Batman would end up going down a slippery slope where he would need to be stopped at all costs!
Nothing like a look back at 90s comics on this Friday in January.
I apologize that this post isn’t a long one. My work day is a busy one already and I went to bed early last night and just before I drifted off, I remembered I had the Day Thread for today.
Something To Discuss – its another twofer!
Who is your favorite replacement Batman? And/Or Who is your favorite armored superhero?
You must be logged in to post a comment.