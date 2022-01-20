Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 20

Today’s contestants are:

Brittany, a trial attorney, met a bear on a solo hike in the Smoky Mountains;

Patrick, a biochemistry professor, had a family New Year’s mustache competition; and

Amy, an engineering manager, says Jeopardy! is her Olympics, which Ken appreciates. Amy is a 36-day champ with winnings of $1,181,800.

Jeopardy! round

1922 // ALSO KNOWN AS // GETTING A SHOT // ANTI-SYNONYMS // LIGHTS! CAMERA! // ACTION MOVIE!

DD1 – $1,000 – ALSO KNOWN AS – This world capital is called “The Birthplace of Democracy” (Amy won $2,000 from her leading score of $4,400.)

Scores going into DJ: Amy $10,800, Patrick $4,200, Brittany -$400

Double Jeopardy!

A FARCE TO BE RECKONED WITH // BEFORE & AFTER TV // INTERNATIONAL MEN OF MYSTERY // THE ENERGY BIZ // SOUTH ASIA // STARTS WITH 3 CONSONANTS

DD2 – $1,200 – SOUTH ASIA – Born in Karachi, she served twice as prime minster of her country, from 1988 to 1990 & 1993 to 1996 (Amy won $5,000 from her total of $20,400 vs. $3,400 for Patrick.)

DD3 – $800 – INTERNATIONAL MEN OF MYSTERY – After dying in this fortress, the man in the iron mask was laid to rest under the name “Marchioly” (Amy won $5,000 from her score of $29,400 vs. $3,400 for Patrick.)

If this was a boxing match they would have stopped it, as Amy was relentless in DJ, building to $46,400 into FJ vs. $3,000 for Patrick. Brittany finished in the red at -$2,800.

Final Jeopardy!

WORDS IN AMERICAN HISTORY – The 1890 Census reported that “the unsettled area has been so broken into…that there can hardly be said to be a” this

Both players were correct on FJ. Amy went big again and this time it paid off to the tune of $25,000 for a win worth $71.400, her highest one-day total so far. Amy is now a 37-day champ with winnings of $1,253,200.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: The writers felt it was only worth $200 to know the president in 1922 was Harding.

Ken’s Korner: He didn’t care for Patrick’s impression of Billy Batson, and noticed that Amy was a bit leery at having to say the name of “the Scottish play”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Athens? DD2 – Who was Benazir Bhutto? DD3 – What is the Bastille? FJ – What is frontier?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...