Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Breakup Messages (01/19/2022)

Somewhat related to last week’s Love Letter prompt: Anything you can think of about breaking up with somebody. How have you been broken up with, and how have you broken up with people? And unrelated to your personal experiences: What are your thoughts on the means by which we end relationships? Text messages, phone calls, post-it notes, letters, having somebody else do it for us … etc.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

