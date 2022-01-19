AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 18

Tavern Brawl

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

After a few days of traveling through the forest and grasslands, avoiding the odd pair of mating triceratopses and the occasional pack of scavenging raptors, we made it back to the elf city we passed through shortly before being betrayed and captured by Gehir. We’d brought the pair of elven refugees with us, since they seemed eager to be home and see what had happened.

It didn’t look good. The city walls were badly damaged, even toppled in some places, and the local wizard’s tower was in rubble, but there were still some elves living there. Their leader, Lord Redwind, told us that the city had been attacked by serpentfolk riding on some of the huge lizard-beasts that we’d encountered ourselves, and eventually the elves had managed to drive off the attackers. Anton and Leah asked about the wizard’s tower and Redwind said no one was really sure what happened exactly, but the tower fell in the midst of the battle and that the wizard who lived there hadn’t made it out. Redwind seemed to think that it some kind of magical catastrophe might have ocurred inside the tower, but Anton said he could see that something big had simply crashed into the tower from the outside. In poking through the rubble a bit, Anton did manage to dig up a battered scrollcase and a partially burned spellbook, which he kept for later perusal.

We lost track of our refugee friends as made our way through the town. Seeing the blacksmith shop still seemed to be operational, Ku went to inquire about getting some new lighter armor. Unfortunately, the smith didn’t have anything useful for sale and no worthwile material left to make anything new. At least the tavern was still intact, and Redwind encouraged us to stop in for a drink and a meal.

As we started to drink, Anton quietly mentioned that there was a chance that the elves in this town were really serpentfolk in disguise. I thought he was just being needlessly paranoid–until Ku and Hazel suddenly collapsed onto the table after their second drink and the rest of us found ourselves surrounded by elves with swords drawn. They told us to put down our weapons, but I don’t think any of us wanted to be taken prisoners by serpentfolk again! Leah and Minty started to fight the guards around us, but two of our friends were already incapacitated by whatever poison was in those drinks. Luckily, I’d concocted a few doses of a potion to neutralize poisons, and I was close enough to Ku to slip her some. Worked like a charm! As Anton shoved his chair into the elf behind and him and rushed to attack the leader, Ku was able to summon up her Spiritual Weapon to attack the leader as well.

The other guards started to attack in earnest at this point, but Leah’s Dissonant Whispers made one run off. I saw that the leader was getting ready to cast a spell, and recognized some of the same words that Hazel uses to cast a Hypnotic Pattern. I quickly managed to cover my eyes, but Anton wasn’t so quick and he stood their hypnotized. Hazel was still laid out by the poison and now also seemed dazed by the spell as well. Thankfully Minty was to enraged for the spell to effect her, and she continued slashing at the elf closest to her until he fell down dead, turning back into a serpent-man as he died. I shot an Acid Arrow from my Upshot at the leader, and Ku followed up with another attack from her Spiritual Weapon and Toll the Dead for good measure that broke his concentration on the Hypnotic Pattern spell.

Undeterred, the serpentfolk leader cast another spell, and the air around him was suddenly filled with tiny spectral Elder Things that attacked anyone who got too close. I was finally able to get over to Hazel and neutralize the poison in her system as well. In the meantime, Anton had managed to kill the caster, and Minty and Leah took out the two remaining serpentfolk.

We took a moment to catch our breath and plan our next move. We didn’t want to leave our two elven refugee friends behind at the mercy of the serpents (not least because they could potentially lead them back to our camp). We had to find them, and then get out of the city. Looking outside of the window, the whole town now appeared to be deserted. And that’s when we noticed the rumbling in the ground. Anton quickly sent his owl familiar up into the sky, and saw a huge Tyrannosaurus heading straight for us!

