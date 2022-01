Due to the Music Modernization Act, around 400,000 sound recordings from the pre-1923 era will soon enter the public domain! The Internet Archive and Creative Commons will be hosting a virtual party on January 20, 2022 at 1pm Pacific/4pm Eastern, and you can register for the free event here!

