Games

30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 18: Favorite Type

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Yesterday we celebrated the sixth generation. Among the things it brought to the series was the introduction of a brand new type, Fairy. Every Pokemon has a type assigned to it with strengths and weaknesses, and oftentimes Pokemon of a certain type tend toward specific characteristics (slow and bulky rock types, for example), although this is not absolute. Many trainers gravitate toward a specific type, whether for aesthetic reasons or elemental affinity or what have you. So today, share your favorite Pokemon type!

Bonus prompt: Pokemon, of course, can have two types. Is there a type combo that hits your Pokemon sweet spot?