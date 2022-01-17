ABBA Song Tournament Round 2

Is What made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “The Name of the Game” (25) vs. “When All is Said and Done” (6)

Match 2: “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” (31) vs. “Our Last Summer” (3)

Match 3: “Take a Chance On Me” (44) vs. “Money, Money, Money” (7)

Match 4: “Super Trouper” (27) vs. “Head Over Heels” (3)

Match 5: “Fernando'” (30) vs. “Lay All Your Love on Me” (18)

Match 6: “Dancing Queen” (40) vs. “So Long” (5)

Match 7: “Chiquitita” (24) vs. “On and On and On” (8)

Match 8: “Does Your Mother Know” (20) vs. “The Visitors” (7)

Match 9: “Waterloo” (44) vs. “Angeleyes” (5)

Match 10: “Voulez-Vous“ (26) vs. “Tiger”” (7)

Match 11: “Knowing Me, Knowing You“ (38) vs. “Summer Night City” (5)

Match 12: “The Winner Takes It All” (40) vs. “Slipping Through My Fingers” (2)

Match 13: “SOS” (33) vs. “Mamma Mia” (14)

Match 14: “Don’t Shut Me Down“ (10) vs. “Keep an Eye on Dan” (5)

Match 15: “Thank You for the Music” (15) vs. “If It Wasn’t for the Nights” (8)

Match 16: “Ring Ring” (19) vs. “Under Attack” (6)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “Don’t Shut Me Down” (10) against “Keep an Eye on Dan” (5)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Lay All Your Love on Me” (18) against “Fernando” (30)

Biggest beatdown – “Waterloo” (44) beat “Angeleyes” (5) by a whopping 39 votes.

Voting ends 19 January, 9PM EDT

