30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 17: Favorite Gen 6 Pokemon

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Although the 3DS was not the runaway success that the DS was, it still was a wildly popular system and brought new innovations to Pokemon: For the first time, the mainline games were designed in 3D! Although the move away from sprites was not universally lauded, it did allow for Pokemon to be seen in new ways. This generation also introduced mega evolutions, letting Pokemon transform into even more powerful versions of themselves (which we’ll dive into more in an upcoming prompt). So let’s celebrate the Kalos region by sharing our favorite Pokemon from generation 6!

If you need a refresher, here’s a handy list: https://www.serebii.net/pokemon/gen6pokemon.shtml

Bonus prompt: What are your least favorite generation 6 Pokemon?

Bonus prompt 2: What’s your favorite Mega evolution [because I axed this as a standalone question at the eleventh hour]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...