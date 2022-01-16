Werewolf 174 – Avatar: The Last Were-bender (Signups)

My grandmother used to tell me stories about the old days: a time of peace when the Avatar kept balance between the Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation and Air Nomads.

But that all changed when the Fire Nation attacked.

Only the Avatar mastered all four elements; only he could stop the ruthless firebenders. But when the world needed him most, he vanished.

A hundred years have passed, and the Fire Nation is nearing victory in the war.

Some people believe that the Avatar was never reborn and that the cycle is broken, but I haven’t lost hope. I still believe that, somehow, the Avatar will return to save the world.

This is Werewolf 174 – Avatar: The Last Were-bender. This game is intended for 24 players (but if more people are interested, I can try and expand a bit and possibly add some more roles). Please note that Discord will be used for private chats this game, so if you do not have a Discord account, you will need to make one so you can receive an invite link to join our server.

Roles Town: Benders (vanilla town) – Each bender will be assigned an element–Air, Water, or Earth–but it will not be revealed to them which one they are until their respective deaths. They will win when the firebenders are defeated.

Sokka (detective) – Though he has no bending abilities, Sokka uses his wits and strategy to defeat his enemies. Once a night, he may follow someone and learn their alignment. Town will come back as ‘Air’, ‘Water’, or ‘Earth’, wolves and Zuko will come back as ‘Fire’. The Avatar will come back as whichever element they use that night (if they use more than one, it will be RNG’d between the elements used that night).

Katara (healer) – Katara will pick someone at night and if that person is mortally wounded (targeted for a night kill), they will be healed. She is allowed to heal herself but cannot pick the same person on two consecutive nights. Reads as ‘Water’ to Sokka.

Toph (jailer) – Toph will pick someone at night to knock out, rendering them unable to perform or be affected by any night actions. She cannot pick herself nor can she pick the same person on two consecutive nights. If she targets the Avatar, the jailing will not go through. Reads as ‘Earth’ to Sokka. Wolves: Firebenders (vanilla wolves) – The Fire Nation will win when the Avatar is eliminated from the game and their numbers are equal to all the other nations combined.

Firelord Ozai (head wolf) – As head of the Fire Nation, he will pick one firebender (which can include himself) to kill someone. He may not choose the same firebender on two consecutive nights. If Ozai dies, the subsequent night kills will not be assigned to any one firebender.

Azula (wolf roleblocker) – Each night, Azula will choose one player to prevent from performing any night actions. If she targets the Avatar, the block will not go through. If Azula is selected to perform the night kill, she will maintain her ability to roleblock that night. Independent: Zuko – An exile from the Fire Nation, Zuko chooses someone to kill at night. If Zuko successfully targets the Avatar (regardless of whether he eliminates the Avatar from the game or not), he will be welcomed back to the Fire Nation (i.e. will become a wolf recruit). However, if Firelord Ozai dies before he can do so, Zuko will join Town and lose his ability to kill. If the Avatar is eliminated from the game without being targeted by Zuko, he will lose his ability to kill and will only win if he survives to the end of the game. Zuko will read as ‘fire’ to Sokka even if he joins Town. [collapse]

Avatar This is a special role, initially selected randomly among one of the would-be Airbenders. As master of all four elements, the Avatar can choose any one of the four elements to use at night: air (motion detector), water (healing), earth (jailing), or fire (night kill). They may also choose to go into the Avatar State and use more than one element in one night. The Avatar cannot target their self for any night action, nor can they pick the same player(s) on two consecutive nights, regardless of which action(s) they use. They also cannot enter the Avatar State on two consecutive nights. If the Avatar is nightkilled while using only one element or daykilled, they will be ‘reborn’ into the next nation of the Avatar cycle—the order in which the Avatar cycle goes is air, water, earth, fire. The role will be passed to a vanilla player, determined by RNG among those who are in the next nation in the Avatar cycle—roled town/roled wolves cannot become the Avatar. The previous Avatar(s) will not join the graveyard, but instead share a private chat with the new Avatar to serve as counsel. If the Avatar is killed while in the Avatar State (i.e., while using more than one element for night actions), the cycle will be broken and the role will be removed from the game. If any nation is completely wiped out (i.e. if there are no more vanilla players of a nation left), the cycle is considered broken; therefore, should the Avatar die after that, the role will be removed from the game. The Avatar will win with Town if their current incarnation is one of the Airbenders, Waterbenders, or Earthbenders. If the Avatar becomes reborn in the Fire Nation, the Avatar (and their past lives) will win alone. [collapse]

Players April MSD Demyx Queequeg Queequeg’s sister (name TBD) MacCrocodile Indy Hoho Josephus Nate Goat Grumproro Ralph Wasp Kim Cop Gramps Copywight Hayes Chum Backups Marlowe [collapse]

Rules Night actions will go through in the order that allows the most actions to occur. Ties will result in no kill. Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or quote directly from any private chats. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

