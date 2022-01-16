Scream For The January 14th – 16th Box Office Results

The latest round of box office results has landed and it’s a weekend of change for some properties. The top spot is no longer Spider-Man after a month of ruling the roost as it’s fallen to second place with a $20.8 million take. That’s down 36% from the week before and puts it squarely at $698.7 million, which it’ll cross easily to get into the $700 million range.

What took first place was the release of the latest Scream film which hit 3,664 screens for a $30.6 million take. It’s been just over a decade since the fourth one which landed in $2011 and the comparisons are interesting. The fourth film was made for $40 million and opened at $18 million for a $38 million full run take – or $95 million worldwide. The fifth film only has the domestic debut numbers but it was made on a $24 million budget and has hit that $30.6 million spot quickly. It may not last long but it’ll surpass the fourth one with its domestic take easily.

Most of the chart features the usual drops of varying degrees but we do have one more new film in the mix with Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle debuting. Originally planned for a one-night event but given more room due to the way the theatrical market is going, the film opened in 1,326 screens and raked in $1.65 million to earn its place on the chart. It’s definitely a movie worth seeing on the big screen with its visuals.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Scream Paramount $30,600,000 3,664 $8,352 $30,600,000 2 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $20,800,000 3,925 $5,299 $698,724,074 3 Sing 2 Universal $8,270,000 3,581 $2,309 $119,358,855 4 355, The Universal $2,340,000 3,145 $744 $8,417,505 5 King’s Man, The 20th Century Studios $2,319,000 2,510 $924 $28,683,614 6 Belle GKIDS $1,645,800 1,326 $1,241 $1,645,800 7 American Underdog Lionsgate $1,600,000 2,512 $637 $21,067,238 8 West Side Story 20th Century Studios $948,000 1,460 $649 $33,767,804 9 Licorice Pizza United Artists Releasing $900,000 772 $1,166 $9,584,347 10 Matrix Resurrections, The Warner Bros. $815,000 1,725 $472 $35,815,526 11 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $785,000 1,202 $653 $126,124,249 12 House Of Gucci United Artists Releasing $516,000 1,307 $395 $50,865,269

