The 2022 Australian Open has now begun. The tournament is held annually in Melbourne, Victoria, and this year the tournament yet again has reduced crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, most of us are watching from the comfort of our homes, so please feel free to use this thread to talk about tournament news, analyze players’ strategies, and of course, live-chat matches.

For more information on the tournament, please visit the official website.

