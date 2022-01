We’re back TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/t32j3Y1QAV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2022

Tonight SNL returns from holiday vacation with Ariana DeBose in her hosting debut, along with musical guest Bleachers!

And tonight SNL Vintage is a big mystery because TV Guide took down their listing of the 2012 Daniel Radcliff episode. Will it be Bob Saget? Who knows, not me!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...