Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 14

Introducing today’s contestants:

Rachel, a full-time parent, surprised someone with a “whimsical accordion player”;

Luis, a financial analyst, has high hopes for a high-tech passenger service; and

Amy, an engineering manager, shares with Ken having James as a target. Amy is a 32-day champ with winnings of $1,101,600.

Jeopardy! round

FEAR

WHAT DID YOU LOSE

MISS, MR. OR MRS. SONG

WORDS & PHRASES

HOLLAND

OATS

Scores going into DJ: Amy $9,000, Luis $600, Rachel $3,000.

DD1 – $600 – WORDS & PHRASES – Something that is exactly what you would expect is this 4-word golfing phrase; it’s actually 72 at Augusta National (Amy won $2,000 from her leading score of $5,400.)

Double Jeopardy!

WORLD HISTORY

CHARACTER TEST

INTERNATIONAL ORGS.

CENTENARIANS

BOBBING FOR ACTORS

FROM “C'” TO “Y”

For the second straight game, Amy swept the DDs, meaning that she had a comfortable lead going into FJ at $30,200 vs. $3,800 for Rachel and $3,000 for Luis.

DD2 – $1,200 – WORLD HISTORY – Led by King Gustavus Adolphus, Sweden entered this decades-long European conflict, a major turning point in that war (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $10,200 vs. $3,000 for Rachel.)

DD3 – $1,200 – INTERNATIONAL ORGS. – IRENA, where they talk a lot of wind: “International” this type of “Energy Agency” (Amy won $6,000 from her score of $19,400 vs. $3,000 for Rachel.)

Final Jeopardy!

CEMETARIES & MEMORIALS – 60,000 are at rest in a National Memorial Cemetery opened in 1949 in the crater of an extinct volcano in this state

All three contestants must have overthought this FJ, because they all missed. Amy dropped $20,000 to win with $10,200 for a 33-day total of $1,111,800. Amy has now surpassed James to become the third longest-running contestant in the show’s history.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: This time it was 80s pop culture taking it on the chin, as in the category about Robert actors, no one knew “Freddy Krueger” star Robert Englund or “Airplane!” performer Robert Hays.

Ken’s Korner: He noted that Amy has now been correct on over 1,000 clues. Everyone can follow her progress in this statistic with the new daily box scores on the show’s website.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is par for the course? DD2 – What is Thirty Years’ War? DD3 – What is Renewable? FJ – What is Hawaii?

