Friday New Music 1/14

Discuss and talk about the music. Loads of good stuff today new FKA twigs mixtape, live Hauswolff, Earl Sweatshirt and Belgain black metal dudes Weigedood

January 10th:

— Dance With The Dead – Driven To madness

— ENHYPEN – DIMENSION : ANSWER

January 11th:

— Tigguo Cobauc – Trial By Combat

— Weaponry – Everwinding Slaughter

January 12th:

— Impending Doom – Hellbent EP

— Rage Of Light – Redemption

January 13th:

— Corentin Olliver – Some More Places

— Curtis Mayfield – Super Fly 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

January 14th:

— Anna Sun – Anna Sun EP

— Anna von Hausswolff – Live at Montreaux Jazz Festival

— Before Breakfast – I Could Be Asleep If It Weren’t For You

— Big Scenic Nowhere – The Long Morrow

— Bonobo – Fragments

— Broken Social Scene – Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities

— Buffalo Revisited – Volcanic Rock Live

— Cat Power – Covers

— Chastity – Suffer Summer

— Crawl Below – Its Ministers on Earth

— Daniel Blumberg (formerly of Yuck) – The World to Come (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Denaisha – Aquarius Season EP

— DESCENT – Order of Chaos

— Drew Holcomb and Ellie Holcomb – Coming Home: A Collection of Songs

— dvr – dirty tapes EP

— Dymytry – Revolt

— Earl Sweatshirt – SICK!

— Eliza Gilkyson – Songs From the River Wind

— Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

— Enterprise Earth – The Chosen

— Eve Adams – Metal Bird

— Fake Names (feat. members of Refused, Bad Religion, and Girls Against Boys) – Fake Names EP (Vinyl Release)

— Fazer – Plex

— Fickle Friends – Are We Gonna Be Alright?

— Fit For An Autopsy – Oh What The Future Holds

— FKA twigs – CAPRISONGS

— foxtails – fawn

— Garcia Peoples – Dodging Dues

— Grace Cummings – Storm Queen

— Honey Davenport – Love Is God EP

— ILIUM – Quantum Evolution Event EP

— Jamestown Revival – Young Man

— Jeff Tweedy – Chelsea Walls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Reissue)

— Keedron Bryant – TBA

— The Kernal – Listen To The Blood

— King Bastard – It Came From The Void

— Linying – There Could Be Wreckage Here

— The Lumineers – Bright Side

— Magic City Hippies – Water Your Garden

— Magnum – The Monster Roars

— Maule – Maule

— MIZMOR – Wit’s End

— Nico Padden – Pirate Queen

— The Ophelias – Bare Bodkin

— Orlando Weeks – Hop Up

— Oshiego – Jajalut

— Out Of This World – Out Of This World

— PANTōNE VU – The Blue Series EP

— Papir – 7

— Party Cannon – Volumes of Volmit

— Portair – The Ice That Breaks EP

— Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

— Reiko & Tori Kudo – Tangerine

— Roky Erickson & The Explosives – Halloween: Live 1979-1981

— Sea Girls – Homesick

— Shiva Burlesque (Jeffrey Clark and Grant-Lee Phillips) – Mercury Blues (+ Skulduggery)

— Skillet – Dominion

— Slowbleed – A Blazing Sun, The Fiery Dawn

— Space Coke – Lunacy

— Steve Roach – Zones, Drones & Atmospheres

— Sun June – Somewhere +3

— Tall Heights – Juniors

— Token – Pink is Better

— Toundra – HEX

— Turkey Vulture – Twist the Knife

— VALURE – Euphoria EP

— Various Artists – Döminance and Submissiön: A Tribute to Blue Öyster Cult

— Various Artists – Everloving vs. Evil

— Various Artists – Sacred Soul: The D-Vine Spirituals Records Story

Volume 1 and 2

— VLURE – Euphoria EP

— Weigedood – There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road

— Wolfbastard – Hammer The Bastards

— The Wombats – Fix Yourself, Not The World

— Worm Shepherd – Ritual Hymns

— XCIII – Void

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...