Friday New Music 1/14

Discuss and talk about the music. Loads of good stuff today new FKA twigs mixtape, live Hauswolff, Earl Sweatshirt and Belgain black metal dudes Weigedood
January 10th:
— Dance With The Dead – Driven To madness
— ENHYPEN – DIMENSION : ANSWER
January 11th:
— Tigguo Cobauc – Trial By Combat
— Weaponry – Everwinding Slaughter
January 12th:
— Impending Doom – Hellbent EP
— Rage Of Light – Redemption
January 13th:
— Corentin Olliver – Some More Places
— Curtis Mayfield – Super Fly 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
January 14th:
— Anna Sun – Anna Sun EP
— Anna von Hausswolff – Live at Montreaux Jazz Festival
— Before Breakfast – I Could Be Asleep If It Weren’t For You
— Big Scenic Nowhere – The Long Morrow
— Bonobo – Fragments
— Broken Social Scene – Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities
— Buffalo Revisited – Volcanic Rock Live
— Cat Power – Covers
— Chastity – Suffer Summer
— Crawl Below – Its Ministers on Earth
— Daniel Blumberg (formerly of Yuck) – The World to Come (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Denaisha – Aquarius Season EP
— DESCENT – Order of Chaos
— Drew Holcomb and Ellie Holcomb – Coming Home: A Collection of Songs
— dvr – dirty tapes EP
— Dymytry – Revolt
— Earl Sweatshirt – SICK!
— Eliza Gilkyson – Songs From the River Wind
— Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
— Enterprise Earth – The Chosen
— Eve Adams – Metal Bird
— Fake Names (feat. members of Refused, Bad Religion, and Girls Against Boys) – Fake Names EP (Vinyl Release)
— Fazer – Plex
— Fickle Friends – Are We Gonna Be Alright?
— Fit For An Autopsy – Oh What The Future Holds
— FKA twigs – CAPRISONGS
— foxtails – fawn
— Garcia Peoples – Dodging Dues
— Grace Cummings – Storm Queen
— Honey Davenport – Love Is God EP
— ILIUM – Quantum Evolution Event EP
— Jamestown Revival – Young Man
— Jeff Tweedy – Chelsea Walls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Reissue)
— Keedron Bryant – TBA
— The Kernal – Listen To The Blood
— King Bastard – It Came From The Void
— Linying – There Could Be Wreckage Here
— The Lumineers – Bright Side
— Magic City Hippies – Water Your Garden
— Magnum – The Monster Roars
— Maule – Maule
— MIZMOR – Wit’s End
— Nico Padden – Pirate Queen
— The Ophelias – Bare Bodkin
— Orlando Weeks – Hop Up
— Oshiego – Jajalut
— Out Of This World – Out Of This World
— PANTōNE VU – The Blue Series EP
— Papir – 7
— Party Cannon – Volumes of Volmit
— Portair – The Ice That Breaks EP
— Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
— Reiko & Tori Kudo – Tangerine
— Roky Erickson & The Explosives – Halloween: Live 1979-1981
— Sea Girls – Homesick
— Shiva Burlesque (Jeffrey Clark and Grant-Lee Phillips) – Mercury Blues (+ Skulduggery)
— Skillet – Dominion
— Slowbleed – A Blazing Sun, The Fiery Dawn
— Space Coke – Lunacy
— Steve Roach – Zones, Drones & Atmospheres
— Sun June – Somewhere +3
— Tall Heights – Juniors
— Token – Pink is Better
— Toundra – HEX
— Turkey Vulture – Twist the Knife
— VALURE – Euphoria EP
— Various Artists – Döminance and Submissiön: A Tribute to Blue Öyster Cult
— Various Artists – Everloving vs. Evil
— Various Artists – Sacred Soul: The D-Vine Spirituals Records Story
Volume 1 and 2
— VLURE – Euphoria EP
— Weigedood – There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road
— Wolfbastard – Hammer The Bastards
— The Wombats – Fix Yourself, Not The World
— Worm Shepherd – Ritual Hymns
— XCIII – Void