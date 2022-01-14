Batman & Dracula: Red Rain Day Thread (1/14)

Batman and Dracula: Red Rain is an Elseworlds story where the Caped Crusader battles The Lord of Vampires, Dracula. Its the first story of a trilogy that consists of two sequels – Batman: Bloodstorm and Batman: Crimson Mist.

Vampire Batman has become a major player in the DC Multiverse. Swamp Thing faced off against this monstrous version of Batman in Convergence: Swamp Thing Issues 1 and 2. There was also a battle between multiversal Batman in Countdown: Arena, in which the Vampire Batman is declared the victor over his human counterparts and ultimately joins Monarch’s army of alternate heroes and villains.

Fun Fact – These stories comprise Batman Elseworlds Volume 2, which I received as a Giftmas presents many years ago.

Here’s a video showcasing every time Batman has become a vampire in comics and cartoons.

Something To Discuss – Its a twofer today.

Tell us your favorite alternate reality version of Batman and/or tell us your favorite books and movies featuring vampire characters.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...