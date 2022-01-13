The 1/13 Day Thread is Relevant in Draft

Happy Unhallowed Phalanx Day!

It’s 1/13! (In America)

Unhallowed Phalanx is a card in the Crimson Vow set, which takes place on the plane of Innistrad, a horror-themed plane.

Unhallowed Phalanx has 1 power and 13 toughness.

The number 13 is a spooooooooooky number that shows up on the plane of Innistrad a lot, including Unhallowed Phalanx and two “win/lose the game cards”, Triskaidekaphobia and Triskaidekaphile.

Unhallowed Phalanx‘s sole ability is a downside ability and also a replacement effect, the least-understood type of effect just barely beating “static”.

There are only 8 creatures with 13 toughness, and one of them only sort-of counts since it’s on the backside of the card. Unhallowed Phalanx is the only one of these cards that isn’t Rare or Mythic Rare.

Unhallowed Phalanx has the highest toughness of all of the creatures with nonzero power.

There are three “toughness-matters” cards also present in Crimson Vow: Geralf, Visionary Stitcher, Ancient Lumberknot, and Catapult Fodder/Catapult Captain. Unhallowed Phalanx can be very strong with any one of these.

Unhallowed Phalanx appears 13 times in this header. Unhallowed Phalanx.

Have a great Day Thread!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...