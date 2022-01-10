The Houseplant Appreciation Night Thread

The Gardener’s Network declared January 10th Houseplant Appreciation Day! A day to buy, cultivate and celebrate house plants. As a child I was given a Venus Fly Trap. I adored it had no idea how to keep it alive. I over watered, over fed and paid no attention to the health of the soil. Since then every plant I’ve been gifted has passed away. Even an “un-killable” succulent.

Here are some things I’ve learned.

Give your plant direct sunlight.

But don’t place them in a spot that gets too hot, cold or drafty.

Research soil needs. Some plants like acidic soil. Others do not. Don’t settle for the soil that the store put in the pot. You can add mixtures.

Don’t automatically water on a schedule. Keep the soil damp and allow the pot to drain. Otherwise you can get salt build ups or root rot.

Some plants should be watered from the bottom. Place your pot in a tray of water that will absorb up into the soil. A sponge in the bottom of the pot can help as well.

Plant owners please chime in.





