30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 10: Favorite Anime Moment

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has been a staple of the franchise since nearly the beginning. Attention has been drawn to it in recent months because of how prices of cards have skyrocketed as interest and speculation have risen in the wake of COVID. Probably an entire 30 day challenge could be composed just on the card game, but today I’ll ask a simple question: Do you have a favorite Pokemon card? Whether it was a deck hero or just has some really nice art, what card speaks the most to you?

Bonus prompt: For those who play the card game regularly, what’s your favorite deck you made?

