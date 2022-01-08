30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 8: Favorite Anime Character

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Let’s take a detour from the games for a bit. Pokemon is a hugely successful game, but it’s hard to ignore the anime. With well over 1000 episodes, Pokemon is as much an anime bonanza as it is a video game one. Ash, Pikachu, and a seasonally rotating cast of characters travel across the land, searching far and wide… as Ash tries to catch ‘em all, become a Pokemon master, and stop Team Rocket. Do you have a favorite character from the anime? This could be human or Pokemon, as many of the Pokemon have pretty distinctive personalities here.

Bonus prompt: Which character really grinds your gears?

