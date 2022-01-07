RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14!

In this first episode of a two-part premiere, half of the season’s cast must showcase their skills in a photo shoot and talent show. Who will impress guest judge, Lizzo? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to stick around for Untucked after the episode!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

