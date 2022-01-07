Rainbow Batman Day Thread (01/07/22)

Cellar “Door” Darryl asked a question earlier in the week that garnered a lot of responses “What’s your favorite type of Batman?” I will be posting Open Threads dedicated to my favorite versions of the Caped Crusader.

Detective Comics #241 features the Rainbow Batman. If you read the synopsis of the issue, you’ll discover why he wears different colored costumes when patrolling Gotham City.

The first time I saw this comic cover was inside The Greatest Batman Stories Ever Told. I still have the copy of this trade paperback my Mom bought for me back in 1989/1990.

This issue of Batman is one of the many reasons why I have a fondness for the Golden Age of Comics.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite Batman costume in comic books and other media.

