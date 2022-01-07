Job Rants Thread – 1/7/2022 – Working From Home Edition Reunion Special!

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

As you might have guessed from the title, I have been working from home, this week, However, unlike during those many (many, many) weeks before, it’s just me. As one might be able to infer without much difficulty, this is due to a COVID scare; and before anyone finds themselves getting nervous, let me assure you all that I am, physically at least, fine. I feel no symptoms, no unusual physical abnormalities of any kind. The worst you could say I felt at all this week was a 24-hour chill I got on Monday; and that was more than likely a combination of having to wait outside for the bus home, and the fact that my apartment’s windows are about as effective as cling-wrap at keeping the cold out depending on the wind-chill. However, due to a combination of chills being a standard symptom of the devil-bug, my cousin having tested positive after the family holiday party, and just a general, not entirely unreasonable scorched-earth policy by my company when it comes to infection, I find myself back at my dining room table.And, given the relative shortage when it comes to testing availability, likely for the foreseeable future.

It’s not unexpected by this point, of course. Hell, all of our Admin. staff was out on Monday, and, while some of them were on legitimate time off, a big chunk was…Not; The whole situation is frustrating, One does everything one can: follows the rules for both masking and vaccination. might not even be sick in the first place, but still needs to relive the joys of isolation and the general feelings of unease that were basically there during the whole of 2020, due simply to a quirk in the temperature. This is, I suppose, the world we’re living in now, the world we’ve made. Where we’re now jumping at every sniffle and cough, simply because those of us who have chosen to fight our viral enemy remain at the mercy of both it, and those that refuse to. Ah, well; at least we got a snow day, today, anyway. I hope you’re all doing well, and staying safe. We’re going to get through this…Eventually.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Be cautious, be cognizant, and test when and if you can. We’re not out of the woods, yet.

