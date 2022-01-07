Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 7

Introducing today’s contestants:

Sean, a speech-language pathologist, does weekly car karaoke;

Patsy, a social studies teacher, rode in a big boat once owned by the Kennedys; and

Amy, an engineering manager, was “mizeled” about the word “misled”. Amy is a 27-day champ with winnings of $977,400.

Jeopardy! round

OPENING LINES FROM DR. SEUSS

METAPHORS

THEIR FIRST TOP 10 SOLO HIT

IT WAS 1970s AMERICA, MAN

MOVE IT!

DOUBLE TIME

Scores going into DJ: Amy $14,800, Patsy $1,400, Sean $1,000.

DD1 – $600 – DOUBLE TIME – The 1946 article that coined the term for a brooding drama cited “Double Indemnity”, starring Barbara Stanwyck, as an example (Amy won $2,000 from her leading score of $4,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

4-LETTER BIRDS

AWARDS & HONORS

HIS WIDOW LIVED ON

POP CULTURE MONIKERS

THAT’S BORDER LINE

WORDS THE START WITH 2 VOWELS

Amy had over a 13K advantage after round one and her opponents simply had no rally to offer as Amy dominated into FJ at $32,400 vs. $2,790 for Sean and $1,000 for Patsy.

DD2 – $1,200 – POP CULTURE MONIKERS – Born on the south side of Chicago, he originally had “Sense” behind his name in his early rap years (On the first clue of DJ, Sean lost the table limit of $2,000.)

DD3 – $800 – HIS WIDOW LIVED ON – This former first lady died in Austin in 2007, having outlived her husband by 34 years (Seam won $590 from his score of $600.)

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY NONFICTION – “Norwegian Independence Day” & “A Vast Blue Sea” are mentioned in Chapter 1 of a 1948 book by this man

Only Amy was correct on FJ, adding $9,800 to win with $42,200 for a 28-day total of $1,019,600. Amy is now the fifth Jeopardy! millionaire and the fourth to do it in regular gameplay.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: Depressingly, no one knew that “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” was a 1966 solo hit for Cher.

Ken’s Korner: He opened by talking about how, as with all Jeopardy! champs, Amy’s hold on the championship is “tenuous”. One of these days he will be proven correct. This was not that day.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is film noir? DD2 – Who is Common? DD3 – Who was Lady Bird Johnson? FJ – Who was Thor Heyerdahl?

