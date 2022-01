This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

With 8 generations, we’ve only experienced a small fraction of what regions inspired by real-world countries might look like (especially when three quarters of them draw from Japan and USA). So for today’s prompt, let’s look to the future: What country would you like to see be turned into a Pokemon region?

Bonus prompt: What kind of legendary do you think this region would have?

