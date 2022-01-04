Triviacados: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Note: Each map shows where a language is official or is the majority language. You must guess which language is portrayed in each map.

Can you name the language that each map portrays the range of?

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

