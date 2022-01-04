Stevie Wonder Song Tournament Round 2

Is everything Uptight? Everything Alright? Time to find out!





Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Superstition” (40) vs. “Higher Ground” (12)

Match 2: “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” (20) vs. “Maybe Your Baby” (11)

Match 3: “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” (26) vs. “Do I Do” (9)

Match 4: “Overjoyed” (22) vs. “Love’s In Need Of Love Today” (15)

Match 5: “You Haven’t Done Nothin'” (23) vs. “Fingertips (Pt. 2)” (8)

Match 6: “Sir Duke” (32) vs. “As” (17)

Match 7: “Part-Time Lover” (21) vs. “We Can Work It Out” (18)

Match 8: “I Wish” (30) vs. “Boogie On Reggae Woman” (5)

Match 9: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” (43) vs. “Jesus Children of America” (3)

Match 10: “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life“ (41) vs. “I Just Called to Say I Love You”” (6)

Match 11: “Pastime Paradise“ (17) vs. “Golden Lady” (14)

Match 12: “Isn’t She Lovely” (29) vs. “For Once In My Life” (17)

Match 13: “I Was Made To Love Her” (30) vs. “What Christmas Means To Me” (2)

Match 14: “Livin’ For the City“ (36) vs. “Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You)” (2)

Match 15: “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” (26) vs. “My Cherie Amour” (22)

Match 16: “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” (21) vs. “That Girl” (10)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “Pastime Paradise” (17) in a close fight against “Golden Lady” (14)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “My Cherie Amour” (22) in a close fight against “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” (26)

Biggest beatdown – “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” (43) beat “Jesus Children of America” (3) by a whopping 40 votes.

Voting ends 6 January, 9PM EDT

