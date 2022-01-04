January TV Preview – Streaming

HBO Max

Peacemaker

Peacemaker explores the continuing story of a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!

Starring: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick

Quick Thoughts: James Gunn listing Spartacus: Blood and Sand as an inspiration has me intrigued.

Premieres January 13th

My Mom, Your Dad

A group of single parents move into a house together as their college-aged kids try to pull strings from behind the scenes and get their parents a second chance at love.

Premieres January 13th

Apple TV+

El Deafo

After losing her hearing, Cece learns to navigate school and making new friends, all through the help of her superhero alter ego named El Deafo.

Starring: Lexi Finigan, Pamela Adlon, Jane Lynch, Chuck Nice

Premieres January 7th

The Afterparty

The Afterparty centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality

Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Dave Franco, John Early

Quick Thoughts: Yes. I would very much like to watch a Lord & Miller murder mystery please.

Premieres January 28th

Hulu

How I Met Your Father

In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Starring: Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Kim Cattrall

Premieres January 18th

Amazon Prime

As We See It

As We See It follows Jack, Harrison, and Violet, twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum.

Starring: Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Anne Pien, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, Joe Mantegna

Premieres January 21st

The Legend of Vox Machina

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

Starring: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham

Premieres January 28th

Peacock

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure

Quarterback Joe Montana had many accomplishments over his football life. He won a National Championship at Notre Dame. He was undefeated in four Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP three times. But what truly defined Montana was the simple fact that he was cool under pressure.

Premieres January 6th

Wolf Like Me

Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary and Mary are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

Starring: Josh Gad, Isla Fisher, Emma Lung

Premieres January 13th

Supernatural Academy

The series follows twin sisters marked at birth for a greater destiny. Raised in the supernatural world, Jessa Lebron is popular and confident while Mischa Jackson/Lebron — raised in the human world — is a bit of a loner. The two characters are begrudgingly reunited at Supernatural Academy, but must learn to put their differences aside in order to trust one another and save the world. We’d say the stakes can’t get much higher than that.

Premieres January 20th

Paramount+

The Envoys (Los Enviados)

Two priests from the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine for the Faith are sent as envoys to Mexico. There they must verify the allegedly miracle healing of another priest, who has disappeared. When they discover a psychiatric community on the outskirts of town that seems to hide more than one secret regarding the miracles and the priest’s disappearance, their lives, as well as their faith, will be pushed to the limit, the series’ synopsis runs.

Starring: Luis Gerardo Méndez, Miguel Angel Silvestre

Premieres January 22nd

Discovery+

Ghost Hunters

The reboot of Ghost Hunters follows the team as they crisscross the country searching for answers in the nation’s most haunted locations including: the Old Joliet Prison in Joliet, Illinois; a haunted hotel with a dark past in Nebraska; a brewery in Pittsburgh; and a Virginia castle that might have visitors from outer space. Joining the core team are a host of experts from different paranormal backgrounds that add their own points-of-view and prowess to each unique case. Even the rock legend Meat Loaf joins the TAPS team on an investigation of an old haunting that is still scaring the local community.

Premieres January 1st

Remix My Space With Marsai Martin

Remarkable young people who have made a lasting positive impact in their communities will get the surprise of a lifetime when actress Marsai Martin shows up in their backyard, school or local park with astonishing news that she and her team will give them a personalized bedroom makeover.

Premieres January 15th

Selling the Hamptons

Larger-than-life personalities, a red hot seller’s market, super exclusive luxury properties and the potential for mega-dollar sales blend into a potent cocktail of real estate drama and real world competition in the new series, Selling the Hamptons.

Premieres January 20th

AMC+

La Fortuna

Álex Ventura, a young and inexperienced diplomat, unintentionally becomes the leader of a mission that will put all his convictions to the test: to recover the sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild, an adventurer who travels the world plundering items of common heritage from the depths of the sea.

Starring: Álvaro Mel, Pedro Casablanc, Stanley Tucci, Clarke Peters, T’Nia Miller, Karra Elejalde

Premieres January 20th

Netflix

Action Pack

The Action Pack is a group of heroic kids — Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay — who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains!

Premieres January 4th

Hype House

Get an inside look at social media’s most talked-about creator house as they navigate love, fame and friendship while living and creating content together.

Premieres January 7th

The Journalist

The Journalist is based on the hit film of the same name, which proved buzzworthy for its confrontation of Japanese political crimes and scandals of recent years. The series follows Anna Matsuda, a Toto Newspaper reporter known as the ‘maverick of news media,’ who strives to expose issues in modern Japanese society.

Starring: Ryoko Yonekura, Go Ayano, Ryusei Yokohama

Premieres January 13th

Archive 81

Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner, who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras, he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi

Premieres January 14th

The House

Across different eras, a poor family, and anxious developer, and a fed-up landlady become tied to the same mysterious house.

Starring: Mia Goth, Jarvis Cocker, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthtew Goode, Claudie Blakely, Sven Wollter, Yvonne Lombard, Paul Kaye, Will Sharp, Mark Heap

Premieres January 14th

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness lets his curiosity lead the way as he roves from snacks to wigs in this podcast spinoff chock-full of experts and special guests.

Premieres January 28th

In From the Cold

A single mother’s life in suburban New Jersey is turned upside down when the FBI arrests her and forces her to make a choice: confront her long-buried past as a highly trained, bio-engineered Russian agent, and become an asset against Russia’s underworld drug trade, and shadow war on U.S. elections—or put her family and the new life she has built at risk.

Starring: Margarita Levieva, Cillian O’Sullivan, Lydia Fleming, Charles Brice, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Alyona Khmelnitskaya, Anastasia Martin, Lola Mae Loughran

Premieres January 28th

The Orbital Children

In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded.

Starring: Natsumi Fujiwara, Azumi Waki, Kensho Ono, Chinatsu Akasaki, Yumiko Kobayashi, Mariya Ise

Premieres January 28th

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

For heartbroken Anna every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

Starring: Tom Riley, Samsara Yett, Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Premieres January 28th

