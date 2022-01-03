The J.R.R. Tolkien Day Thread (1/3)

Today is the birthday of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. He was born in what is now South Africa in 1893 (so, yes, we’ve missed his 111th birthday). I was going to list a bunch of stuff he wrote (primarily short stories and poetry) that didn’t include what he’s famous for, but I’m writing this on the first Monday morning of 2022, and that’s too much work. The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings are the ones you know.

Be safe out there. Get vaxxed/boosted as soon as you can. Post cat pictures. And be excellent to each other.

