Welcome to Guy Talk, a serious space to discuss masculinity, good and bad.

This week’s discussion prompt is “cooking“. There are many different subjects we could cover – how domestic labour is divided according to gender, how male chefs are treated differently to dinnerladies, how men are judged for eating “effeminate” food.

Remember that this is a trans-inclusive space, and that everyone is welcome to comment.

The next Guy Talk will be published on 17th January.

