30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 3: Favorite Starter

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Some of the most iconic Pokemon in the series are the starters. Most games give you an option for a grass type, a fire type, or a water type to start with you on your journey, and for many trainers, they stay on your team throughout the game. So from all of the starters (and we’ll include Eevee and Pikachu for this prompt), which stands out as your favorite?

Bonus prompt: Which starter did you pick in your first Pokemon game?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...