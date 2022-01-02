Stevie Wonder Song Tournament Round 1

Let’s see which songs made it through!

Songs

“Superstition”, “Sir Duke”, “You Are the Sunshine of My Life”, “My Cherie Amour”, “Higher Ground”, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”, “Livin’ for the City”, “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)”, “Don’t You Worry Bout a Thing”, “I Was Made To Love Her”, “Isn’t She Lovely”, “Master Blaster (Jammin’)”, “Pastime Paradise”, “I Wish”, “I Just Called to Say I Love You”, “For Once In My Life”, “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)”, “Do I Do”, “You Haven’t Done Nothin'”, “We Can Work It Out”, “Golden Lady”, “What Christmas Means To Me”, “Boogie on Reggae Woman”, “As”, “Overjoyed”, “Part-Time Lover”, “Maybe Your Baby”, “Fingertips (Pt II)”, “Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You)”, “Love’s In Need of Love Today”, “Jesus Children of America”, “That Girl”

Voting ends 4 January, 9PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...