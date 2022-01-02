Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home Gets Another Win In This New Year’s Weekend Results

Another weekend, another Spider-Man: No Way Home box office win. Sony Pictures has now had this become their biggest film ever at the box office worldwide and it’s racking up some fantastic numbers domestically as well. The film added another $52.7 million over the holiday weekend to bring its domestic take to $609.8 million. The film added another $78.3 million overseas in 61 markets to bring that up to $759 million. A combined worldwide of $1.37 billion, which places it as the 12th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

The other film that did well this weekend was Sing 2 as it added another $19.6 million to its coffers to bring it to $89.6 million since opening on the 22nd. While it’s getting outdone by Spidey obviously, this film is doing really well overall compared to a lot of other films the last few months and is delivering during the holiday period well for families.

Not doing as well is The King’s Man, which added another $4.5 to land in third place while The Matrix Resurrections falls to fifth place with $3.8 million.

Next week sees one new film going wide with The 355 by Universal Pictures.

1Spider-Man: No Way HomeSony Pictures$52,700,000$609,891,855
2Sing 2Universal$19,600,000$89,680,785
3The King’s Man20th Century Studios$4,500,000$19,515,514
4American UnderdogLionsgate$4,075,000$15,005,000
5The Matrix ResurrectionsWarner Bros.$3,825,000$30,900,000
6West Side Story20th Century Studios$2,100,000$29,570,609
7Ghostbusters: AfterlifeSony Pictures$1,435,000$123,403,060
8Licorice PizzaUnited Artists$1,249,019$6,336,794
9A Journal for JordanSony Pictures$1,175,000$4,740,000
10EncantoWalt Disney$1,050,000$91,352,581
11Nightmare AlleySearchlight Pictures$972,000$7,585,268
12House of GucciUnited Artists$787,548$49,012,236