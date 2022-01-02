Spider-Man: No Way Home Gets Another Win In This New Year’s Weekend Results

Another weekend, another Spider-Man: No Way Home box office win. Sony Pictures has now had this become their biggest film ever at the box office worldwide and it’s racking up some fantastic numbers domestically as well. The film added another $52.7 million over the holiday weekend to bring its domestic take to $609.8 million. The film added another $78.3 million overseas in 61 markets to bring that up to $759 million. A combined worldwide of $1.37 billion, which places it as the 12th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

The other film that did well this weekend was Sing 2 as it added another $19.6 million to its coffers to bring it to $89.6 million since opening on the 22nd. While it’s getting outdone by Spidey obviously, this film is doing really well overall compared to a lot of other films the last few months and is delivering during the holiday period well for families.

Not doing as well is The King’s Man, which added another $4.5 to land in third place while The Matrix Resurrections falls to fifth place with $3.8 million.

Next week sees one new film going wide with The 355 by Universal Pictures.

1 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony Pictures $52,700,000 $609,891,855 2 Sing 2 Universal $19,600,000 $89,680,785 3 The King’s Man 20th Century Studios $4,500,000 $19,515,514 4 American Underdog Lionsgate $4,075,000 $15,005,000 5 The Matrix Resurrections Warner Bros. $3,825,000 $30,900,000 6 West Side Story 20th Century Studios $2,100,000 $29,570,609 7 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony Pictures $1,435,000 $123,403,060 8 Licorice Pizza United Artists $1,249,019 $6,336,794 9 A Journal for Jordan Sony Pictures $1,175,000 $4,740,000 10 Encanto Walt Disney $1,050,000 $91,352,581 11 Nightmare Alley Searchlight Pictures $972,000 $7,585,268 12 House of Gucci United Artists $787,548 $49,012,236

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...