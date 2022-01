Welcome to 2022, everyone!

2002 and 2012 were purple years for me personally, and at the risk of being melodramatic, some of the ones in between were so bad they made me want to set myself on fire.

So if the pattern holds true, this year better come up Snail, or I’m going to give it a right good thrashing.

I hope it’s going to be good for you all too.

