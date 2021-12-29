Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 29

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Joanna, a program manager, named her son based on inspiration from watching Jeopardy!;

Ben, a video game marketer, was motivated to get running from social media; and

Amy, an engineering manager, went from a civil engineering major to computer science. Amy is a 20-day champ with winnings of $768,600.

Jeopardy! round

THE HISTORIC WHITE HOUSE

PHILOSOPHY

TWENTY QUESTIONS

A PREFIX MENU

CELEBRITY DAUGHTERS & FATHERS

SHAKE YOUR BOOTY

Scores going into DJ: Amy $11,600, Ben $400, Joanna $1,600

DD1 – $800 – A PREFIX MENU – One of the few prefixes from the German, it means “super” & now stands on its own as a proper noun (Amy won $3,000 from her leading score of $5,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

AMERICAN AUTHORS

SCIENCE

COUNTRIES BY DIVISIONS

I AM WOMAN

PLAYING OPPOSITE TOURSELF

SPEAK LIKE A FRENCH CANADIAN

Ben and Joanna both had a chance at a DD in DJ but couldn’t take advantage, leaving Amy all alone in first place into FJ at $22,400 vs. $2,800 for Ben and $2,600 for Joanna.

DD2 – $1,600 – I AM WOMAN – Taking her nickname from a baseball slugger, she was named the greatest female athlete of the first half of the 20th century (Joanna lost $1,000 from her total of $2,800 vs. $12,800 for Amy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SCIENCE – The sun’s corona propels this stream of particles continuously at hundreds of miles per second (Ben lost $3,600 on a true DD vs. $12,800 for Amy.)

Final Jeopardy!

THE 20th CENTURY – In the morning of April 15, 1912 officer Charles Lightoller became the last of about 700 people to board this ship

Amy and Joanna were correct on FJ. Amy added $15,000 to win with $37,400 for a 21-day total of $806,000.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: Amy and Ben both shot way too high for a clue about the term Lincoln used for 20 (“score”), and shortly after Joanna incorrectly responded to a clue with “Dolly Madison”, no one offered that name for a clue about an ice cream-serving First Lady.

Ken’s Korner: He’s been openly commenting about Daily Double wagers, but went back to a more subtle Trebek-style approach after Joanna declined to bet her entire $2,800 and Ken said, “Just $1,000”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is uber? DD2 – Who was Babe Didrikson (Zaharias)? DD3 – What is solar wind? FJ – What is the Carpathia?

