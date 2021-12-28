Maggie Smith Day Thread

Dame Margaret Natalie Smith was born on December 28, 1934. She has acted on stage, in movies, and on television. You may remember her from such roles as:

Mother Superior in Sister Act (1992):

“People wish to kill you. Anyone who’s met you, I imagine.”

Jean in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969):

“Give me a girl at an impressionable age, and she is mine for life.”

And Lady Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey:

“Don’t be defeatist, dear. It’s very middle class.”

Smith has won a Tony Award (Best Actress in a Play in 1990), two Oscars (Best Actress in 1969 and Best Supporting Actress in 1978), several BAFTA awards (including the BAFTA Special Award in 1993), three Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy (2003).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...