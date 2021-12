Dogs Trust Ireland is an animal shelter in Dublin that does the world an extra favor at Christmas by releasing a video of their rescue dogs receiving their holiday presents.

I have no doubt Flounder, Gizmo, Chase, Sasha, Milo, Janice, Nico, Nero, Switch, Queenie, Dobby, Buster, Loki, Charlie, Butch, Minnie, Betty Sue, Bailey, Bran, Rex, Shep, Ross, and Missy will find great homes soon.

Have a great day, Avocados!

